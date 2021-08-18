Healthcare Pros
Colonial Heights Public Schools to hold vaccine clinic

Colonial Heights Public Schools will be holding a vaccine clinic for students and anyone else who is interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.(KVLY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Public Schools will be holding a vaccine clinic for students and anyone else who is interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school district will offer the following shots:

  • Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
  • Hep-b
  • Meningococcal
  • H-P-V

The vaccine clinic will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Colonial Heights Middle School on Aug. 18.

A second vaccine clinic is scheduled for Sept. 8 for those who need a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

