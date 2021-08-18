Colonial Heights Public Schools to hold vaccine clinic
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Public Schools will be holding a vaccine clinic for students and anyone else who is interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The school district will offer the following shots:
- Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
- Hep-b
- Meningococcal
- H-P-V
The vaccine clinic will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Colonial Heights Middle School on Aug. 18.
A second vaccine clinic is scheduled for Sept. 8 for those who need a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
