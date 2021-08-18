Chesterfield falls to Oklahoma in Little League Softball World Series Championship
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Little League Softball team was defeated by Oklahoma in the Little League Softball World Series Championship game.
The girls lost to Oklahoma 9-1 on Wednesday.
