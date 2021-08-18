Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield falls to Oklahoma in Little League Softball World Series Championship

Chesterfield Little League Softball team wins Southeast Championship against Georgia.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Little League Softball team was defeated by Oklahoma in the Little League Softball World Series Championship game.

The girls lost to Oklahoma 9-1 on Wednesday.

All games were aired on ESPN+ or ESPN.

You can also watch Monday’s game at Great American Ranch, 13995 Raised Antler Circle in Midlothian.

Way to fight ladies! It was a tough loss for our girls today, but they are still 2-1 in the Little League Softball World...

Posted by Chesterfield County Virginia Government on Saturday, August 14, 2021

The World Series tournament began on August 11.

Find the full schedule at this link.

