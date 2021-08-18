Chesterfield falls to Oklahoma in Little League Softball World Series Championship

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Little League Softball team was defeated by Oklahoma in the Little League Softball World Series Championship game.

The girls lost to Oklahoma 9-1 on Wednesday.

Chesterfield falls in the #LLSWS World Series final, 9-1, to Oklahoma. What an incredible run for this team. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) August 18, 2021

All games were aired on ESPN+ or ESPN.

Way to fight ladies! It was a tough loss for our girls today, but they are still 2-1 in the Little League Softball World... Posted by Chesterfield County Virginia Government on Saturday, August 14, 2021

The World Series tournament began on August 11.

