Chesterfield County launches survey to gather information on broadband access

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has launched a survey on gathering information on broadband access available within the county.

The county is looking for the public’s opinion on ways to improve coverage maps so that residents could know where access is available and where it needs to be improved.

To fill out the survey, click here. For more information, email Broadband@Chesterfield.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.