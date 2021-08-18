Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County launches survey to gather information on broadband access

Chesterfield County has launched a survey on gathering information on broadband access available within the county.
Chesterfield County has launched a survey on gathering information on broadband access available within the county.(Chesterfield County Government)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has launched a survey on gathering information on broadband access available within the county.

The county is looking for the public’s opinion on ways to improve coverage maps so that residents could know where access is available and where it needs to be improved.

To fill out the survey, click here. For more information, email Broadband@Chesterfield.gov.

