Bedford Boys Tribute Center expands to include classroom, auditorium space

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The walls and items inside the Bedford Boys Tribute Center have become a familiar sight to many.

The center in the historic Green’s Drug Store has been educating people about the Bedford Boys for over two years. Now, it’s getting bigger.

“Very pleased to announce today the opening of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center Classroom and Auditorium,” said Ken Parker, co-curator.

Next to the tribute center, an adjacent space has taken on chairs and tables as Parker and his wife, co-curator Linda Parker, transform the area.

The classroom and auditorium will feature events and education as the center looks to become a town focal point.

“And it’s great pleasure to reestablish Green’s Drug Store as the activity center, the way it was in the ‘40s and the ‘50s, and it will be returned to that today,” said Parker.

Speaking of the ‘40s and ‘50s, items from around those times are here.

The items in the new space aren’t replicas. They’re originals from the old high and elementary schools.

“Starting off with the wooden staircase that was sadly damaged during the fire a year and a half ago, but these stairs led up to the Bedford High School auditorium stage,” said Parker.

Original auditorium stage and gym floors are also present. In fact, the same gym floor that the boys danced on decades ago during their farewell party is present.

“The flooring we have in the new classroom and auditorium as a display is the actual flooring that the boys danced on that night,” said Parker.

Parker says this is the second time Green’s Drug Store has expanded into the area next to the corner building, this time due to running out of space.

“67 years later, history has repeated itself, that Green’s Drug Store has to expand,” said Parker.

More work is still to come as more relics and pictures are brought in to give continued depth to the experience.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.