2 arrested in church iron gate thefts

Two men were arrested in connection to stolen wrought iron gates from churches.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two men were arrested in connection to stolen wrought iron gates from churches.

Cory Michael Turner, 48, and Matthew Anthony Rushmore Mills, 43, both of Colonial Heights, were arrested Monday and charged with receiving and concealing stolen property.

The wrought iron gates from two church cemeteries were reported stolen earlier this month. Deputies said they were recovered and will be returned to the churches.

Investigators also found other items the two sold that were possibly taken from other cemeteries in the area.

