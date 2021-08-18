19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot in Richmond overnight Wednesday.

Officers found the teen in an alleyway off East 11th Street around 3 a.m.

So far police have not announced any suspect information in the shooting.

If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

