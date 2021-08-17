Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers discuss proposal to expedite legal marijuana sales

Lawmakers discuss expediting legal marijuana sales in Virginia
Lawmakers discuss expediting legal marijuana sales in Virginia(wwbt/nbc12)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legal marijuana sales aren’t scheduled to start in Virginia until 2024, but some lawmakers want the state to consider speeding up the schedule.

On Tuesday, the new Joint Commission on Cannabis Oversight held its first meeting.

Included in the discussion was the possibility of expediting commercial access and legal sales.

Lawmakers say that could happen, if medical marijuana providers are allowed to sell cannabis products for recreational use.

Delegate Paul Krizek (D-Fairfax) noted Virginia has legalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana, but not the purchase of marijuana.

“I think the sooner we can get some sales out there so people aren’t breaking the law by buying and selling the better,” he said.

Legal sales were delayed until 2024 to give the state time to set up a new state authority and adopt regulations for the new marijuana marketplace.

Del. Charniele Herring (D-Fairfax) said she would oppose changes that would circumvent social equity provisions that are designed to address the disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws in minority communities.

“if we go down that route, let’s really be careful,” Herring said of the proposal to expedite sales, “because we do not want to make the mistakes of the past, where it’s not in the spirit of what was intended.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.
Car drives into Richmond home amid storm
The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Aug....
VDH reports over 2,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 8.5%

Latest News

Olivia Adwell wins taekwondo national title
Mechanicsville 10-year-old wins national title in taekwondo
Owner AJ Brewer is a member of a Facebook group that looks to help provide resources to Black...
Facebook group looks to help Black business owners amid pandemic
Facebook group looks to help Black business owners amid pandemic
Facebook group looks to help Black business owners amid pandemic
Virginia school systems are required by law to implement transgender student policies to...
Deadline looming for school boards to implement transgender student policies
Deadline looming for school boards to implement transgender student policies
Deadline looming for school boards to implement transgender student policies