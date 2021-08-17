Two Stafford house fires caused by lightning, officials say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Fire Department responded to multiple fires throughout the weekend, two of which were caused by lightning strikes, according to a release from the department.

On Friday, Aug. 13, crews responded to a structure fire on Rivergate Drive near the Rappahannock River. When they arrived shortly after 6:40 p.m., firefighters noticed light smoke coming from a portion of the roof.

There were no injuries, but the single-family home had moderate damage. Officials say smoke alarms were present but did not sound.

Roughly four hours later, crews responded to St. Roberts Drive after reports of fire coming through the roof.

The attic fire was contained within five minutes, and there were no injuries. Similarly, officials say smoke alarms were present but did not sound due to the location of the fire.

Officials say both fires were caused by a lightning strike.

Stafford crews also responded to an electrical house fire around 6 a.m. on Friday morning. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.

Early Saturday morning, crews responded to a fire on Interstate 95 that was caused by a mattress being lodged under a tractor-trailer.

The truck became fully involved in the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.