Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two Stafford house fires caused by lightning, officials say

FILE: Firetruck
FILE: Firetruck(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Fire Department responded to multiple fires throughout the weekend, two of which were caused by lightning strikes, according to a release from the department.

On Friday, Aug. 13, crews responded to a structure fire on Rivergate Drive near the Rappahannock River. When they arrived shortly after 6:40 p.m., firefighters noticed light smoke coming from a portion of the roof.

There were no injuries, but the single-family home had moderate damage. Officials say smoke alarms were present but did not sound.

Fire departments urge people to check smoke alarms, set up home escape plans

Roughly four hours later, crews responded to St. Roberts Drive after reports of fire coming through the roof.

The attic fire was contained within five minutes, and there were no injuries. Similarly, officials say smoke alarms were present but did not sound due to the location of the fire.

Officials say both fires were caused by a lightning strike.

Stafford crews also responded to an electrical house fire around 6 a.m. on Friday morning. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.

Early Saturday morning, crews responded to a fire on Interstate 95 that was caused by a mattress being lodged under a tractor-trailer.

The truck became fully involved in the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment
Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.
Car drives into Richmond home amid storm
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Aug....
VDH reports over 2,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 8.5%
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 66% of Virginia adults fully vaccinated | More than 9.7 million doses administered
Varina High School Football
Ceremony will dedicate Varina HS athletic facilities to beloved custodian, teacher
RPS board votes to move forward with own plans for new George Wythe High School
RPS proceeds with initial George Wythe plans despite capacity concerns