Tuesday Forecast: Still humid but less of a rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity stays high through Friday, as we track Fred as falls apart and approaches tonight and tomorrow

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: The remnants of Fred pass to our west. Central Virginia will be east of the center, which raises a low concern for severe weather. We will watch closely. Partly sunny with showers and storms likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

