RPS proceeds with initial George Wythe plans despite capacity concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday night’s Richmond Public School Board meeting led to more bickering regarding a new George Wythe High School.

In order to meet the Aug. 31 deadline for seeking bids from construction companies, the school board had to sign off on a few things on Monday.

There were some disagreements on capacity limits, some arguing the new school design would not be able to hold enough students. Opponents say the school could be over capacity before it’s even built.

Ultimately, the board voted to move forward with current plans.

The capacity limit will be 1,600 students with a health clinic inside.

The district is in the process of interviewing candidates for building construction and procurement positions.

Just last month, the board voted to proceed with their own plans instead of the city’s when it comes to building a new high school. This means the school board will not be joining Mayor Levar Stoney’s evaluation panel for the rebuilding of the school.

