RPS board votes to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools leaders met on Monday evening and voted to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees.

Superintendent Jason Kamras made the recommendation to the board. All board members voted in favor of the mandate other than Jonathan Young.

#NBC12 BREAKING: #RICHMOND teachers and staff MUST GET #COVID #Vaccine when school resumes. They have to show proof by 10/1. Details at 11. #RPS — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) August 17, 2021

With COVID cases rising in the community and during summer school, Kamras said requiring a vaccine on top of masks indoors will help slow the spread.

With board approval, those who work for RPS will have to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 1, which is a few weeks after students go back to class.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.