RPS board votes to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools leaders met on Monday evening and voted to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees.
Superintendent Jason Kamras made the recommendation to the board. All board members voted in favor of the mandate other than Jonathan Young.
With COVID cases rising in the community and during summer school, Kamras said requiring a vaccine on top of masks indoors will help slow the spread.
With board approval, those who work for RPS will have to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 1, which is a few weeks after students go back to class.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
