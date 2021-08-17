Reminder: Pipeline Trail, nearby beaches closed for repair
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Pipeline Trail and beaches near the area are closed as crews continue to repair the pipe, according to Richmond’s parks and recreation department.
Wastewater flow has been diverted in the meantime. Any water leaking in the area is solely stormwater.
The trail and beaches are closed from Brown’s Island under the 9th Street bridge to the downstream portion of the trail behind Virginia Street.
Richmond Parks and Recreation posts updates on its Twitter page as repairs are underway.
