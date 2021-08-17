Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.

Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.

Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment
Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.
Car drives into Richmond home amid storm
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons
Three Wisconsin school board members quit, citing toxic behavior and a hyperpartisan environment.
Wis. school board members resign, citing toxic behavior and hyperpartisan environment
There is a level 1 out of 5 low end risk for a brief spin up tornado on Wednesday for Richmond...
First Alert Weather Day: Low end severe risk as Fred passes west of Virginia tonight into Wednesday
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US