Pet adoption event being held at River Street Farmer’s Market

River Street Market Logo(River Street Market)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Dog Days of Summer, a pet adoption event, will be held at the River Street Farmer’s Market in Petersburg on Aug. 21.

The event will feature 30 vendors selling produce, plants, eggs, honey, meats, baked goods, jewelry, soaps and more.

Three area shelters and rescue groups will be at the market.

There will also be music, free hotdogs, popcorn and other treats. Children will also be able to participate in a gardening activity.

Animal adoptions will run from 10 a.m. until noon along River Street in Old Towne Petersburg.

For more information, click here.

