Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Northam says Virginia will ‘be ready’ for COVID-19 booster shots

Virginia is now preparing for booster shots.
Virginia is now preparing for booster shots.
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a new chapter in the fight against COVID-19: Virginia is now preparing for booster shots.

“If and when that decision is made we’re going to be ready in Virginia and I encourage all Virginians to stay tuned, to follow the information,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

The hope is to rely on the current infrastructure for vaccines to handle booster administrations. Right now that’s pharmacies and private providers. But, the state and local health departments are ready to move back to mass vaccine clinics if needed.

“We’ve been planning for this all along. We have the infrastructure set up in Virginia and most importantly we have the supply of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” said Governor Northam.

Health officials say the additional dose should bolster waning immunity they are seeing in vaccine effectiveness studies.

People will likely need to get that booster shot about eight months after their first set of vaccines.

“We know that the answer to putting this pandemic behind us is to get as many shots in arms as we can,” said Governor Northam.

The state says third doses for the immunosuppressed will primarily be managed by pharmacies and private providers. As of today, VDH reported about 1.4 million vaccine doses on hand.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment
Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.
Car drives into Richmond home amid storm
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September

Latest News

Mayor Levar Stoney provides update on COVID-19 in Richmond.
Mayor Stoney updates city on COVID-19 in Richmond | Tomorrow is deadline for city employees to report vaccine status
The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Aug....
VDH reports over 2,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 8.5%
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 66% of Virginia adults fully vaccinated | More than 9.7 million doses administered
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus