Northam says Virginia will ‘be ready’ for COVID-19 booster shots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a new chapter in the fight against COVID-19: Virginia is now preparing for booster shots.

“If and when that decision is made we’re going to be ready in Virginia and I encourage all Virginians to stay tuned, to follow the information,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

The hope is to rely on the current infrastructure for vaccines to handle booster administrations. Right now that’s pharmacies and private providers. But, the state and local health departments are ready to move back to mass vaccine clinics if needed.

“We’ve been planning for this all along. We have the infrastructure set up in Virginia and most importantly we have the supply of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” said Governor Northam.

Health officials say the additional dose should bolster waning immunity they are seeing in vaccine effectiveness studies.

People will likely need to get that booster shot about eight months after their first set of vaccines.

“We know that the answer to putting this pandemic behind us is to get as many shots in arms as we can,” said Governor Northam.

The state says third doses for the immunosuppressed will primarily be managed by pharmacies and private providers. As of today, VDH reported about 1.4 million vaccine doses on hand.

