No plea deal made with former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol attack

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Prosecutors say they have not struck a deal with the two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack.

During a virtual hearing in the United States District Court of Washington D.C Tuesday morning, prosecutors told the judge the plea agreement they offered to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker was not accepted.

The plea offer was wired, meaning all defendants would have to agree to the plea agreement, or none of them submitted to the agreement. Jacob Fracker’s attorney explained to the court that because defendant Thomas Robertson was not interested in the deal offered, his client, Fracker, was unable to independently agree to or deny the deal set forth.

Lead prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi indicated the government is open to discussing agreements with the defendants separately.

She also said they’re still working to catalogue evidence to make it available for the defense to review, evidence which includes thousands of hours of video.

In the meantime, trial dates will be requested.

Robertson and Fracker will be back in court next month.

