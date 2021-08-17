Mayor Stoney updates city on COVID-19 in Richmond | Tomorrow is deadline for city employees to report vaccine status

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is urging Richmond residents to get the COVID-19 vaccines as cases numbers continue to rise in the city.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Stoney’s administration provided updates on vaccine efforts and hurricane preparedness.

In the last 24 hours, 43 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city. The total number of cases per 100,000 people within the last 7 days is 27.5. One month ago, that number was 5.6.

Tomorrow is the deadline for city employees to report vaccine statue. It is unclear how many people have complied, but the mayor said vaccination rates were similar to the city.

Stoney offered support to Richmond Public Schools, which voted in a Monday night meeting to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all teachers and staff. He said doing so will protect children as they return to the classroom.

“The pandemic is not over. ... We should not let our foot off the gas,” Stoney said.

City officials also discussed booster shots and additional doses.

“Delta is different,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Melissa Viray.

Last week, third vaccine doses were recommended for immunocompromised people. Additional doses were approved for Pfizer and Moderna shots, but not Johnson & Johnson.

These are different than booster shots for the general population. Federal officials are anticipating boosters will be needed 8 months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.