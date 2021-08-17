Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Man arrested for fourth DUI after doing donuts near shopping center

William Scott III
William Scott III(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested for his fourth DUI after doing donuts near a Stafford County shopping center.

Deputies were called around 5:36 p.m. on Aug. 16 to the area of Towne Center at Aquia for a report of a truck doing donuts in a parking lot.

When the first deputy arrived at the scene, the pick-up continued to do donuts. The driver eventually stopped and gave identification information to the deputy.

Another deputy arrived and they learned that the identity the driver gave them was false. Deputies spoke to the driver, who again provided another false identity.

When confronted a third time, the suspect finally identified himself as William Scott III, 41, of Stafford.

“The deputies discovered Scott was wanted out of Stafford County and Cumberland County. They also learned Scott’s license was revoked for a DUI offense,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said Scott smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. A field sobriety test was given and Scott was arrested.

Scott was charged with driving under the influence-4th offense within 10 years, two counts of providing false identification to law enforcement, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. He was also served three outstanding warrants.

Scott is being held in jail without bond.

