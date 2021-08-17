Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Girl Scouts to add new cookie for 2022 season

The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.
The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.(Girl Scouts of the USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Girl Scouts are calling all chocolate lovers with a new cookie!

The Girl Scout Cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new, brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The “Adventurefuls” cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announced new cookie business badges.

They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs January through April.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment
Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.
Car drives into Richmond home amid storm
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
We have a low end risk for a brief tornado as the remnants of Fred pass to the north and west...
First Alert Weather Day: Low end severe risk as Fred passes west of Virginia tonight into Wednesday
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
The Biden administration is expected to advise COVID booster shots for most Americans.
US to recommend booster shots