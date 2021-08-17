First Alert: Low end severe risk as Fred passes west of Virginia tonight into Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the remnants of Fred slide west of Virginia tonight into Wednesday, Central Virginia will need to keep an eye out for the low end potential of a brief tornado.

The remnant center of circulation with Fred will cross the state of West Virginia tonight and Wednesday. That places Virginia on the right hand side of the storm. The right side of a remnant tropical system is where you can sometimes get a spin up tornado, so we will need to watch that threat closely.

The Storm Prediction Center has RVA points west included in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather and a tornado or two Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe from Richmond points west for Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. (WWBT)

On Wednesday, metro Richmond points north and west is covered by the level 1 out of 5 risk. Again the threat will be for a brief spin up tornado.

There is a level 1 out of 5 low end risk for a brief spin up tornado on Wednesday for Richmond points north and west. (WWBT)

At this point the threat looks like it’s on the lower side for Central Virginia, but we will keep a close eye on any changes. Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this threat for severe weather!

