Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU/Gray News) - The FBI is assisting in the search in Indiana for an 11-month-old girl that remains missing, after the man she was last seen with and the vehicle he was driving have both been found.

WNDU reported Mercedes Lain was described as white female, 2 feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim.

Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said the man she had been seen with, 37-year-old Justin Miller, is in custody and charged with neglect of a dependent.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Sunday. She was initially reported missing from Plymouth, Indiana on Thursday night, and the FBI Indianapolis office said on Twitter that she had been seen between then and Sunday in Marshall County, Starke County and St. Joe County.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment
Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.
Car drives into Richmond home amid storm
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons
Three Wisconsin school board members quit, citing toxic behavior and a hyperpartisan environment.
Wis. school board members resign, citing toxic behavior and hyperpartisan environment
There is a level 1 out of 5 low end risk for a brief spin up tornado on Wednesday for Richmond...
First Alert Weather Day: Low end severe risk as Fred passes west of Virginia tonight into Wednesday
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US