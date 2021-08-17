‘Everyone is terrified’: Afghan native worries for family as Taliban gain control of Kabul

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond chef and Afghanistan native is watching the scenes unfolding in his home country as the Taliban gain control of Kabul.

Hamidullah Noori, the owner of The Mantu in Carytown, was born and raised in Afghanistan.

As a small child, Noori quickly became the breadwinner for his family. He started a job as a butcher to support his loved ones during the Taliban rule.

“Their first couple of weeks of arrival, they killed innocent people. Thousands of them,” Noori said. “My father, my uncle, cousin were among those people.”

In 2001, Noori saw a glimmer of hope for Afghanistan.

“When the United States invaded Afghanistan, we thought it was going to be another chance for us to live in another stabilized society,” he said. “We were hopeful of having a brighter future.”

Noori came to the United States in 2015 with members of his family on a special immigrant visa.

Now, his hope is gone after seeing the Taliban gain control of Kabul.

“Whatever we gain in 20 years, we thought that we were working and going back into a better future of Afghanistan, Afghan kids, Afghan families and women,” he said. “Everything disappeared in 24 hours.”

Since July 30, more than 2,000 Afghan translators and their family members have been processed at Fort Lee. The location is serving as a port of entry for these families, who are then resettled in different parts of the country, including Virginia.

“I was able to talk to some Afghan families and they’re so appreciative,” said Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam says Virginia will continue to serve as a safe harbor for Afghans.

“I’ve actually had a number of families, which I think is so commendable, reach out and said we’d love to host some of these families,” he said.

As Noori watches the scenes unfold in Kabul, his mind is with some of his family members living in Afghanistan.

“I feel like we’re losing our families. I feel like I lost hope,” Noori said.

Virginia is now home to 10 percent of the 73,000 Afghans who have been permanently resettled in the United States since 2006.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.