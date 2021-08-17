Chesterfield police seek information in connection to stolen grave vases

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are seeking information in connection to stolen grave vases.

Police said on the nights of Aug. 10-11, about 50 bronze vases were stolen from graves at Sunset Memorial Park along West Hundred Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-0660.

