Chesterfield to play Oklahoma in Little League Softball World Series Championship

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Little League Softball team will play Oklahoma in the Little League Softball World Series Championship game.

The girls took down Texas 7-5 in the semi-finals.

The team will play Oklahoma at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

All games are aired on ESPN+ or ESPN.

The tournament is now single-elimination, meaning the winner advances and the loser is eliminated.

You can also watch Monday’s game at Great American Ranch, 13995 Raised Antler Circle in Midlothian.

Way to fight ladies! It was a tough loss for our girls today, but they are still 2-1 in the Little League Softball World... Posted by Chesterfield County Virginia Government on Saturday, August 14, 2021

The World Series tournament began on August 11 and the championship game will be on August 18 at 1 p.m.

Find the full schedule at this link.

