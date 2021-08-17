Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield to play Oklahoma in Little League Softball World Series Championship

Chesterfield Little League Softball team wins Southeast Championship against Georgia.
Chesterfield Little League Softball team wins Southeast Championship against Georgia.(Chesterfield Little League Softball)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Little League Softball team will play Oklahoma in the Little League Softball World Series Championship game.

The girls took down Texas 7-5 in the semi-finals.

The team will play Oklahoma at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

All games are aired on ESPN+ or ESPN.

The tournament is now single-elimination, meaning the winner advances and the loser is eliminated.

You can also watch Monday’s game at Great American Ranch, 13995 Raised Antler Circle in Midlothian.

Way to fight ladies! It was a tough loss for our girls today, but they are still 2-1 in the Little League Softball World...

Posted by Chesterfield County Virginia Government on Saturday, August 14, 2021

The World Series tournament began on August 11 and the championship game will be on August 18 at 1 p.m.

Find the full schedule at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.
Car drives into Richmond home amid storm
The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Aug....
VDH reports over 2,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 8.5%

Latest News

Olivia Adwell wins taekwondo national title
Mechanicsville 10-year-old wins national title in taekwondo
Mechanicsville 10-year-old wins national title in taekwondo
Mechanicsville 10-year-old wins national title in taekwondo
Enter for a chance to win Hardee’s® gift cards & a TV!
Hardee’s Super-Fan Contest: Enter for a chance to win gift cards & a TV!
EMU Grad Helps Paralympians
EMU Graduate Helps Paralympians From Liberia