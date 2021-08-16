Window to apply for cooling assistance closes Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday, August 16, is the last day for Virginia residents to apply for cooling assistance through the Virginia Department of Social Services.

In order to qualify for this assistance, a household must have a child younger than 6, a person living with a disability or an adult age 60 or older living in the home. A one-person household also must earn less than $1,610 a month to qualify. For a family of four, they must earn less than $3,313 a month.

There are multiple types of assistance available, including:

Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

Purchase and installation of a window unit air conditioner

Anyone in need of assistance can apply online through CommonHelp, by calling the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370 or through their local department of social services.

