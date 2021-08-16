Wildlife Center of Virginia releases recovered bald eagle

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is set to release multiple bald eagles around the state this week.

The first release took place on Aug. 17 at Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County.

The eagle that was released at Berkeley Plantation was brought to the wildlife center on May 21 from Virginia Beach. It reportedly fell 90 feet from its nest.

“Center veterinarians determined that the bird had sustained multiple fractures to its keel and sternum – fractures that could not be repaired surgically. The bird was started on pain medications and anti-inflammatories, was given cage rest, and was assigned Patient Number 21-1320,” a release said.

Several months later, center veterinarians determined the eagle was ready to be released after its fractures have healed, and the eagle had spent several months maturing and practicing flying.

The next release is scheduled for Thursday in Augusta County and then another one is scheduled on Friday in Richmond County.

