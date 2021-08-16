Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tips on helping teens set financial goals

Teaching teens a few money goals.
Teaching teens a few money goals.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the start of a new school year, it just might be the perfect time to teach teens about setting financial goals.

Teenagers may be excited about going back to school and seeing all their friends. This is why Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, says this is also the perfect time to have a financial conversation with teenagers.

“Talk to them about what they want to achieve this year. Not only with their goals but also money-wise. Maybe it’s time to get their first job, or talk through if they want to receive money for specific chores,” said Dale.

Some parents might like to incentivize with grades - this is the perfect time to spell that out and create the rules before the school year starts.

If they are several trips to pay for over the year, this might be a good time to figure out how much the teenager is going to help contribute to the cost.

It is also important to talk about where the money earned will be kept, such as putting it in a piggy bank or opening up a bank account.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on...
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire
The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia
Pearl McKeithan lost her stepfather and six pets in the mobile home fire Friday. Now she is...
Stepdaughter of elderly man killed in Chesterfield mobile home fire speaks out

Latest News

A bald eagle
Wildlife Center of Virginia to release multiple bald eagles this week
With the delta variant spread making headlines, along with debates over mandates and masks, the...
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk masks, vaccines and mandates
Gas prices decreased slightly in the Richmond area.
Richmond gas prices drop .5 cents, GasBuddy reports
Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
All Time Low headed to The National in October