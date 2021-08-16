Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on...
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire
The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Pearl McKeithan lost her stepfather and six pets in the mobile home fire Friday. Now she is...
Stepdaughter of elderly man killed in Chesterfield mobile home fire speaks out
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Latest News

Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates
People are chasing aircraft at Kabul airport as they desperately seek to leave Afghanistan.
Afghanistan: People chase aircraft at Kabul airport
A sign warns of low water levels at a boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts
Officials say two people are dead and one woman was severely burned after a large gas line fire...
Pipeline blast kills 2, injures 1 in Arizona