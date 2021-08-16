Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rockingham woman goes grocery shopping, ends up winning $2 million

Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their...
Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their machines in a local supermarket.(Credit: Virginia Lottery (WHSV))
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Tuck was grocery shopping with her daughter at the Martin’s Food Market at 2035 East Market Street in Harrisonburg. They stopped by the Virginia Lottery Game Machine, lottery officials say.

“This one looks good,” her daughter said, pointing to the Colossal Cash Scratcher ticket.

Tuck bought the ticket and took it home, and when she scratched it, officials say she was in disbelief.

“I was numb,” the Rockingham woman later told Lottery officials. “I handed it to my daughter and said, ‘Do you see what I see?’”

She had just won the game’s $2 million top prize.

“I’m stunned. I haven’t wrapped my head around it yet,” she said as she claimed her prize later that day.

Colossal Cash is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million, including a $50,000 second prize.

This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means two $2 million top prizes remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,020,000, according to officials.

Ms. Tuck had the choice of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years, or a one-time cash-option of $1.28 million before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million in funding for public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

Lottery officials remind everyone to play responsibly with all gaming.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on...
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire
Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment

Latest News

Vaccine generic
RPS board votes to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees
FILE- This April 7, 2021 file photo shows Virginia State Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazwell...
Lawsuit: Changing prisoner count weakens rural, GOP districts
Southwest Virginia stands to lose legislative districts, following decline in population
Southwest Virginia stands to lose legislative districts following population decline
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Fire officials from Richmond and Chesterfield are encouraging people to check their smoke...
Fire departments urge people to check smoke alarms, set up home escape plans