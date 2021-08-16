Richmond gas prices drop .5 cents, GasBuddy reports

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond gas prices have dropped by .5 cents in the last week, according to a gas price analysis from GasBuddy.

Prices have fallen to $2.96 per gallon on average, according to a survey of 567 gas stations in the Richmond area.

Gas prices in the area are 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 98.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Richmond is $2.75 and the most expensive is $3.49. Statewide, the cheapest is $2.71 and the highest is $3.69.

Richmond’s prices fell similarly to the national average: Gas prices fell by .5 cents for an average of $3.17.

“As the number of Covid cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

In Maryland, the average cost per gallon is $3.05 per gallon.

Washington, D.C.’s average cost per gallon is $3.21.

In Virginia Beach, most drivers are paying $2.94 per gallon of gas.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

