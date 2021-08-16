Healthcare Pros
Preliminary hearing for suspect in child’s kidnapping awaits outpatient review

Nancy Fridley, accused of kidnapping a little boy from Giles County May 2, 2021
Nancy Fridley, accused of kidnapping a little boy from Giles County May 2, 2021(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman charged with the abduction of a 2-year-old boy appeared in court Monday in Giles County.

Nancy Fridley appeared in person in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, which is where her case is being heard. She learned she’ll soon start receiving outpatient restoration services at the New River Regional Jail.

Since early May, Fridley has been held without bond at the jail. She faces several charges that stem from an AMBER Alert that went out for a little boy taken from a church nursery.

Fridley had no relationship with the boy or the boy’s family.

During what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing, Giles County Commonwealth’s attorney Bobby Lilly read the results from an order for a mental evaluation that stated Fridley would begin treatment at the jail. This treatment must be complete before Fridley’s trial can happen.

A date for Fridley’s preliminary hearing cannot be set just yet. The court first has to wait for a review to come back for the outpatient services Fridley will receive, and a date for that has been set for October 25.

