Police seek to identify man suspected of stealing cigarettes

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gray at 804-501-5000 and Crime Stoppers at...
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gray at 804-501-5000 and Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are trying to identify a man suspected of stealing cigarettes.

Police said the suspect is accused of stealing 5 cartons of cigarettes from four convenience stores within Henrico, in addition to multiple surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gray at 804-501-5000 and Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

