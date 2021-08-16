Police search for skateboarder accused of exposing himself to delivery driver

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for a skateboarder accused of exposing himself to a delivery driver over the weekend.

On Aug. 14, shortly before 5 p.m., a delivery driver reported a man riding a skateboard stop in front of a home where they just delivered packages and knew no one was home.

Police said the skateboarder saw the delivery driver and rode away.

“A moment later the same male rode by the delivery driver and exposed his genitals to the driver before riding away,” police said.

Police said a similar incident was reported six days earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2287 or Crime Solvers (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.