Monday Forecast: High humidity with more downpours likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week ahead brings more rain chances and high humidity but without the extreme heat.

MONDAY: Overnight/early morning downpours, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain could be slow-moving and heavy. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.