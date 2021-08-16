Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Monday Forecast: High humidity with more downpours likely

But not as hot as last week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week ahead brings more rain chances and high humidity but without the extreme heat.

MONDAY: Overnight/early morning downpours, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain could be slow-moving and heavy. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

