Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl more than 56 years ago in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The court documents say the alleged abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff … to lower inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiff is only identified as “J.C.” in the court documents. She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the lawsuit.

“This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told USA Today and The Guardian.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on...
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire
Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Latest News

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Fire officials from Richmond and Chesterfield are encouraging people to check their smoke...
Fire departments urge people to check smoke alarms, set up home escape plans
A coronavirus patient walks across her hospital room.
Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan