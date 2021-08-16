Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a juvenile was killed in a Hanover crash on Monday morning.

Troopers were called around 10:39 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295.

Police said a Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road and went down an embankment.

There were six children and adults inside the vehicle. Everyone inside was taken to the hospital.

Five of them had non-life-threatening injuries, but one juvenile died of their injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

