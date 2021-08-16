Healthcare Pros
Henrico postpones back-to-school kickoff event

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has postponed its back-to-school event that was scheduled on Aug. 20.

Due to soggy ground conditions and more rain expected, the event will now be on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center from 4-8 p.m.

This will include children’s activities, interactive games, onsite school registration and more.

Families can also complete online forms and receive training in Schoology and PowerSchool.

There will also be food trucks and a DJ.

Community raising money for firefighter injured while saving family from burning home
