Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico in need of volunteers to serve as child advocates

Court gavel
Court gavel(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is in need of volunteers to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children.

Henrico County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will hold virtual information sessions at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 and Aug. 25.

Those interested in the Aug. 19 session or the Aug. 25 session should register on Eventbrite.

“Henrico CASA will offer a 14-session, in-person training program for new volunteers beginning Saturday, Sept. 18. Volunteers must attend all training sessions. Classes will be held at CASA’s offices at 3001 Hungary Spring Road, suite A, and will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony Oct. 20 at the Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court,” a release said.

Volunteers typically work 10 to 12 hours a month, gathering information on the child’s circumstances to give to the court.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 3. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and have access to a computer. Those who apply will be interviewed, fingerprinted and undergo a criminal background and reference check.

Anyone with questions or who cannot make the information sessions can contact Rebecca Kalman-Winston at (804) 501-1670 or kal001@henrico.us.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on...
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire
Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Latest News

Juvenile killed after vehicle runs off road, goes down embankment
A photo of the suspect.
Police search for skateboarder accused of exposing himself to delivery driver
CCPS in need of 100 drivers before the start of school on Aug. 23
Chesterfield Schools asks for parents to help drive kids to school | Other school divisions also in need of bus drivers
Tips on helping teens set financial goals
Tips on helping teens set financial goals