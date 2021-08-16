Henrico in need of volunteers to serve as child advocates

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is in need of volunteers to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children.

Henrico County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will hold virtual information sessions at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 and Aug. 25.

Those interested in the Aug. 19 session or the Aug. 25 session should register on Eventbrite.

“Henrico CASA will offer a 14-session, in-person training program for new volunteers beginning Saturday, Sept. 18. Volunteers must attend all training sessions. Classes will be held at CASA’s offices at 3001 Hungary Spring Road, suite A, and will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony Oct. 20 at the Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court,” a release said.

Volunteers typically work 10 to 12 hours a month, gathering information on the child’s circumstances to give to the court.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 3. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and have access to a computer. Those who apply will be interviewed, fingerprinted and undergo a criminal background and reference check.

Anyone with questions or who cannot make the information sessions can contact Rebecca Kalman-Winston at (804) 501-1670 or kal001@henrico.us .

For more information and to apply, click here.

