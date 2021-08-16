Henrico hosting back-to-school kickoff event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a back-to-school event on Friday.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, there will be an information fair at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.

This will include children’s activities, interactive games, onsite school registration and more.

Families can also complete online forms and receive training in Schoology and PowerSchool.

There will also be food trucks and a DJ.

