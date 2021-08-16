Emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency SNAP benefits will go out again this month.

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefits.

Funds will be automatically loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on Aug. 16.

There is no word yet on if benefits will continue in September, however social services will have an update soon.

