Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Driver charged in crash that killed 1-year-old girl, injured several others

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said the driver in a Hanover crash that killed a 1-year-old girl and injured several others has been charged.

Troopers were called around 10:39 a.m. on Aug. 16 to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 north.

Police said a 2003 GMC Yukon was heading north when it ran off the left side of the road into the median and hit several trees.

The driver, Vaughn J. Eppes, 37, of Baltimore, Maryland, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The front seat passenger, Teaira Daughtry, 35, was also seriously injured. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

A 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said none of them were wearing a seatbelt, and the 5-year-old was not in a safety seat.

A 1-year-old girl died at the scene. Troopers said she was in a safety seat but it is under investigation as to whether it was properly installed.

Everyone in the vehicle is from Baltimore.

Police said Eppes is charged with driving too fast for conditions.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost...
‘I believed it’: Woman warns others about car wrap scam
Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime...
Two charged in Richmond deadly shooting arrested in Florida
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond
Pedestrians pass the Old Navy store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14,...
Old Navy to get rid of plus-size women’s clothing, offers BODEQUALITY instead
The owner of a beloved meat shop is apologizing after it unexpectedly shut down, leaving...
Conch Republic Rocketts in Richmond announces it is closing

Latest News

Lauderdale Drive water main break
Work completed on two water main breaks along Lauderdale Drive in Henrico
The campaign will feature paramedics, firefighters and registered nurses that will share their...
DMV launches new ‘Local Heroes’ campaign to encourage drivers to wear seatbelts
A woman died following a head-on collision in Spotsylvania County.
Woman dies following head-on collision
FILE
State police identify man killed in I-95 crash over weekend