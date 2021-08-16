Driver charged in crash that killed 1-year-old girl, injured several others

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said the driver in a Hanover crash that killed a 1-year-old girl and injured several others has been charged.

Troopers were called around 10:39 a.m. on Aug. 16 to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 north.

Police said a 2003 GMC Yukon was heading north when it ran off the left side of the road into the median and hit several trees.

The driver, Vaughn J. Eppes, 37, of Baltimore, Maryland, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The front seat passenger, Teaira Daughtry, 35, was also seriously injured. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

A 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said none of them were wearing a seatbelt, and the 5-year-old was not in a safety seat.

A 1-year-old girl died at the scene. Troopers said she was in a safety seat but it is under investigation as to whether it was properly installed.

Everyone in the vehicle is from Baltimore.

Police said Eppes is charged with driving too fast for conditions.

The crash is still being investigated.

