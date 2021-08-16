DMV launches new ‘Local Heroes’ campaign to encourage drivers to wear seatbelts

Healthcare Pros
By Adrianna Hargrove
Aug. 15, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new campaign that will encourage drivers to wear their seatbelts.

The campaign will feature paramedics, firefighters and registered nurses that will share their experiences on why wearing a seatbelt is important. The campaign will have ads on 30-second videos on social media, bus banners and radio spots and will run through Aug. 31.

The following localities will be featured in videos:

  • James City County
  • Newport News
  • Norfolk
  • Portsmouth
  • Williamsburg
  • York County

“We are proud to debut this new 2021 Local Heroes campaign, which highlights the dedication our first responders have to highway safety,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative, said. “This is an important opportunity to promote seat belt safety across the Commonwealth. Seat belts save fifteen thousand lives a year, so buckle up, Virginia.”

For more information, click here.

