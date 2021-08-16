Chesterfield moves onto next round of Little League Softball World Series after defeating New Jersey
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Little League Softball team is moving onto the next round of the Little League Softball World Series, representing the Southeast region.
The girls took down Robbinsville, New Jersey to advance to the semi-finals. The final score was 1 to 0 in the first elimination game.
The team takes on Texas in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
The tournament is now single-elimination, meaning the winner advances and the loser is eliminated.
All games are aired on ESPN+ or ESPN.
You can also watch Monday’s game at Great American Ranch, 13995 Raised Antler Circle in Midlothian.
The World Series tournament began on August 11 and the championship game will be on August 18 at 1 p.m.
Find the full schedule at this link.
