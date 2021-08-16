Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County Public Schools face bus driver shortage

County needs 100 bus drivers ahead of school year
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to COVID-19 (coronavirus.)(Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the county is about 100 drivers short of its goal, which means a lot of routes could potentially go uncovered.

Superintendent Merv Daugherty is asking parents to help out with driving their kids to school while the district works to hire more drivers.

Help with driving students to school

Superintendent Merv Daugherty addresses the bus driver shortage and asks families to help out by driving their students to school. #oneCCPS

Posted by Chesterfield County Public Schools on Sunday, August 15, 2021

