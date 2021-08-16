Chesterfield County Public Schools face bus driver shortage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the county is about 100 drivers short of its goal, which means a lot of routes could potentially go uncovered.

Superintendent Merv Daugherty is asking parents to help out with driving their kids to school while the district works to hire more drivers.

Help with driving students to school Superintendent Merv Daugherty addresses the bus driver shortage and asks families to help out by driving their students to school. #oneCCPS Posted by Chesterfield County Public Schools on Sunday, August 15, 2021

