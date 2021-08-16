Chesterfield County Public Schools face bus driver shortage
County needs 100 bus drivers ahead of school year
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.
According to the school district’s Facebook page, the county is about 100 drivers short of its goal, which means a lot of routes could potentially go uncovered.
Superintendent Merv Daugherty is asking parents to help out with driving their kids to school while the district works to hire more drivers.
