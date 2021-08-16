Healthcare Pros
Champion Brewing and Duke’s Mayo combine to create a mayonnaise brew

The outside of Champion Brewing located in Charlottesville
The outside of Champion Brewing located in Charlottesville(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Champion Brewing and Duke’s mayonnaise are teaming up to create a very interesting drink. Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy a beer that pairs perfectly with mayo.

Champion Brewing and Duke’s are both based in Virginia, which is what inspired the collaboration.

The name of the new beer - Family Recipe - honors the fact that Duke’s still uses its same original recipe today.

“Every day we get questions like, ‘oh mayonnaise beer, what’s that?’ like, it’s not necessarily that,” Champion Brewing Marketing Director Carrie Throckmorton said. “It’s that we’ve got two different brands that it made sense at the time to kind of marry the two.”

Before you get grossed out, there’s no mayo in this beer. Family Recipe is actually a Vienna style lager but, customers say that’s not what they would expect.

“My first thought is they don’t go together at all, but I am definitely curious about it,” customer Erika Speicher said. “Like taste, texture wise, I think it would be interesting. I mean, my gut tells me that it’s like white and like milky, but that sounds disgusting for a beer.”

If you still can’t wrap your head around this idea, try thinking of the beer as your bread, and you’re just adding a layer of mayo to those carbs.

“It’s not necessarily about mayo and beer, it’s more about like, what is the best accompaniment to beer, and in that regard, big giant delicious BLT pairs really well with this beer,” Throckmorton said.

But, there is an audience out there. Some are so excited about this new brew, they say they will be buying a growler when it releases.

“I would try the beer,” customer Lucas Adam said. “My whole family’s from Belgium and so like they put mayonnaise on pretty much everything, like fries. And then obviously, Belgium, big on beer. Dad and I are big on Champion, so I think they’d be good mix together.”

Others say they are just intrigued to see if it tastes as wild as it sounds.

“See, I’ve tried a bunch of crazy flavored beers, like Kool Aid beers, creamsicle beers,” Speicher said. Mayonnaise is definitely the weirdest, but I think I would have to try it just to know.”

