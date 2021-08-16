Car drives into Richmond home amid storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As storms started rolling through the Central Virginia area, a car drove into a house on Richmond’s west side.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening on Grove Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue.

Aftermath of car crashing into Richmond home (Christopher Ogden)

It is unclear how the car ended up in the house or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

