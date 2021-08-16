Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Car drives into Richmond home amid storm

Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.
Bricks and windows lay on the ground after a car drove into a home on Grove Avenue.(Christopher Ogden)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As storms started rolling through the Central Virginia area, a car drove into a house on Richmond’s west side.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening on Grove Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue.

Aftermath of car crashing into Richmond home
Aftermath of car crashing into Richmond home(Christopher Ogden)

It is unclear how the car ended up in the house or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on...
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire
The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Pearl McKeithan lost her stepfather and six pets in the mobile home fire Friday. Now she is...
Stepdaughter of elderly man killed in Chesterfield mobile home fire speaks out
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Latest News

A police car.
Police: Va. man faces many charges after 2-county pursuit
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS superintendent to recommend vaccine mandate for staff in Monday meeting
(Source: NBC12)
News to Know for Aug. 16: RPS to discuss vaccine mandate; Chesterfield bus driver shortage; More downpours
very hot
Window to apply for cooling assistance closes Monday