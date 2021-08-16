Car drives into Richmond home amid storm
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As storms started rolling through the Central Virginia area, a car drove into a house on Richmond’s west side.
The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening on Grove Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue.
It is unclear how the car ended up in the house or if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story.
