Busch Gardens presents Howl-O-Scream event this fall

The Howl-O-Scream will be returning to Busch Gardens this fall, and earlier than ever!
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Howl-O-Scream will be returning to Busch Gardens this fall, and earlier than ever!

Howl-O-Scream will kick off starting on Sept. 10 to Oct. 31.

This event will have the following features:

  • Five haunted houses (3 new haunted houses)
  • Four terror-tories (two new terror-tories)
  • Four sinister shows (two new shows)
  • Two party zones & more!

Parental discretion is advised after 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

