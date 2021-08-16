Busch Gardens presents Howl-O-Scream event this fall
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Howl-O-Scream will be returning to Busch Gardens this fall, and earlier than ever!
Howl-O-Scream will kick off starting on Sept. 10 to Oct. 31.
This event will have the following features:
- Five haunted houses (3 new haunted houses)
- Four terror-tories (two new terror-tories)
- Four sinister shows (two new shows)
- Two party zones & more!
Parental discretion is advised after 6 p.m.
