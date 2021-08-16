Brunswick public schools report positive COVID-19 cases

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Brunswick County Public Schools reported positive COVID-19 cases via health alert on Friday.

The district did not specify how many students or staff tested positive, but exposure was possible.

School officials are now conducting contact tracing and alerting those who may have been exposed.

“As we are in this together, we ask parents to ensure that your child leaves home wearing a mask, continue to monitor your child’s daily symptoms, and do not send your child to school sick,” the alert stated. “If your child or household has exposure, please do not send your children to school and contact the school nurse.”

