Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Brunswick public schools report positive COVID-19 cases

District began the school year last week
Classroom
Classroom(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Brunswick County Public Schools reported positive COVID-19 cases via health alert on Friday.

The district did not specify how many students or staff tested positive, but exposure was possible.

School officials are now conducting contact tracing and alerting those who may have been exposed.

“As we are in this together, we ask parents to ensure that your child leaves home wearing a mask, continue to monitor your child’s daily symptoms, and do not send your child to school sick,” the alert stated. “If your child or household has exposure, please do not send your children to school and contact the school nurse.”

Read the announcement here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on...
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire
The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Pearl McKeithan lost her stepfather and six pets in the mobile home fire Friday. Now she is...
Stepdaughter of elderly man killed in Chesterfield mobile home fire speaks out
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 5.3 million people receive first vaccine dose | Over 4.7 million people fully vaccinated
No appointments are needed.
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Blackstone
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases