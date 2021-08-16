Healthcare Pros
Amber Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old in Montana

An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother,...
An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother, Michelle Ferguson, is a suspect in the abduction, officials said.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old white female last seen in Kalispell, Montana.

Rhiannon McGuire was reportedly taken during the night by the suspect, Michelle Ferguson, who is McGuire’s non-custodial biological mother.

Ferguson is a white 41-year-old female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

McGuire is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that is short on one side.

They are believed to be traveling in a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with Montana license plate number 734286B, possibly en route to Missoula.

Ferguson has mental health issues and is believed to be a threat to the life of her daughter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5610 or call 911.

