All Time Low headed to The National in October
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Time Low is coming to the National in October with tickets now on sale.
The “nothing, nowhere. , Meet Me @ The Altar” tour is coming on Oct. 15 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., show starting at 7:30 p.m.
“This event will be presented in accordance with applicable public health requirements as of the date of the event; which could include changes to capacity, attendance prerequisites, procedures, and other protective measures,” stated the National in an event post.
Recently, the National announced it will require negative COVID-19 tests or proof of COVID-19 vaccines.
