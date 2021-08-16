Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
All Time Low headed to The National in October

Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Time Low is coming to the National in October with tickets now on sale.

The “nothing, nowhere. , Meet Me @ The Altar” tour is coming on Oct. 15 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., show starting at 7:30 p.m.

“This event will be presented in accordance with applicable public health requirements as of the date of the event; which could include changes to capacity, attendance prerequisites, procedures, and other protective measures,” stated the National in an event post.

Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test

Recently, the National announced it will require negative COVID-19 tests or proof of COVID-19 vaccines.

Buy tickets and view upcoming shows at this link.

