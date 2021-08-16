All Time Low headed to The National in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Time Low is coming to the National in October with tickets now on sale.

The “nothing, nowhere. , Meet Me @ The Altar” tour is coming on Oct. 15 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., show starting at 7:30 p.m.

“This event will be presented in accordance with applicable public health requirements as of the date of the event; which could include changes to capacity, attendance prerequisites, procedures, and other protective measures,” stated the National in an event post.

Recently, the National announced it will require negative COVID-19 tests or proof of COVID-19 vaccines.

Buy tickets and view upcoming shows at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.